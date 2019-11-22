Major Storms May Threaten Thanksgiving Trips for St. Louis Travelers

click to enlarge
Depending on where you have to drive to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, you may be in for some stressful travel.
Accuweather reports
that a huge thunderstorm is possible just south and east of St. Louis on Tuesday through Tuesday night, potentially covering parts of eleven states.
Even worse yet, high winds and snow are expected across much of the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving. The Accuweather maps show potential snowfall for those heading north or east of St. Louis.
Wednesday is famously the busiest travel day of the year, but the storms may cause highways and airports to be even more congested than usual this year. The Accuweather report
says that the “stormy weather on Tuesday and Tuesday night could produce even a heavier volume of travelers on the Wednesday in the immediate wake of the storm.”
Good luck, stay safe and drive slowly and carefully out there, everybody.
