Friday, November 22, 2019

Major Storms May Threaten Thanksgiving Trips for St. Louis Travelers

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge Bring an umbrella. - IMAGE COURTESY OF ACCUWEATHER

Depending on where you have to drive to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, you may be in for some stressful travel.

Accuweather reports that a huge thunderstorm is possible just south and east of St. Louis on Tuesday through Tuesday night, potentially covering parts of eleven states.

Even worse yet, high winds and snow are expected across much of the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, the night before Thanksgiving. The Accuweather maps show potential snowfall for those heading north or east of St. Louis.



click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF ACCUWEATHER
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF ACCUWEATHER
Wednesday is famously the busiest travel day of the year, but the storms may cause highways and airports to be even more congested than usual this year. The Accuweather report says that the “stormy weather on Tuesday and Tuesday night could produce even a heavier volume of travelers on the Wednesday in the immediate wake of the storm.”

Good luck, stay safe and drive slowly and carefully out there, everybody.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
