St. Louis Mayor Touts 'Transformed' Workhouse, But Jail's Critics Call BS

Thought I’d share some interesting findings from the latest Grand Jury report. Take a look at what the jurors had to say after going on tours of the two @STLCityGov correctional facilities. “Professionally run,” “clean” and “transformed” is how they described MSI, CJC. pic.twitter.com/hKhi5O0TQM

We bailed out someone last week that has cancer, HIV, and severe depression and had barely been treated for any of it while in The Workhouse. His bail was 1000 dollars. Nothing professional, clean, or transformative about that. Also, who cut the jail pop in half? https://t.co/TPDWxIK3vy