Monday, November 25, 2019

St. Louis Thanksgiving Travelers Prep For Snowfall in Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 10:34 AM


Many St. Louisans hit the road for Thanksgiving to visit friends and family in nearby cities, but if you’re traveling north or west tomorrow on the busiest travel day of the year, the drive might take a bit longer than usual.

KMOV meteorologist Steve Templeton predicts that St. Louis will stay snow-free this holiday, but that some of our surrounding states should expect a “hefty 6’+” of snow.

If you’re traveling to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa or Nebraska you’s be smart to keep a close eye on the weather and the highways. AAA offers a comprehensive list of winter weather driving safety tips, including these:



  • Keep extra warm clothing and blankets in your car
  • Pack extra food, water and medications
  • Make sure your tires have good tread and are properly inflated
  • Don’t stop while going up a hill
  • Make sure you have at least a half of a tank of gas at all times

Here at home, however, the weather will be much more tolerable. We might have some storms on Tuesday and a bit of wind and rain later in the week, but there seems to be little concern for serious weather in the St. Louis region this Thanksgiving.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

