Missouri School Investigating 'Slave Trade' Homework Assignment

A Missouri elementary school is investigating reports that fifth grade students were given assignments last week that asked them to consider the price of slaves on their hypothetical plantation — and what price to assign the slaves."You own a plantation or farm and therefore need more workers," the assignment stated, according to a Sunday Facebook post that included an image of the assignment. "You begin to get more involved in the slave trade industry and have slaves work on your farm. Your product to trade is slaves."The assignment then included a blank line for students to set a price per slave, as well as the instruction, "These could be worth a lot."According to the Facebook post — which was uploaded by someone claiming to a friend of a parent whose child is enrolled at Blade Elementary School in Mehlville — the assignment was part of a "westward expansion lesson" in which students were apparently assigned commodities for trade.In response to requests for comment fromJessica Pupillo,Director of Communications for the Mehlville School District, wrote in an email, "We are aware of the assignment and are continuing to look into it." Pupillo added that the district would release a statement later this afternoon.has also reached out to the parent of the student. We will update this story when we have more info on this.