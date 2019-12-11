Email
Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Missouri Women are Way Into Fisting Porn

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge Missouri's great seal, updated per Pornhub data. - IMAGES VIA WIKIMEDIA/WALT STONEBURNER
  • IMAGES VIA WIKIMEDIA/WALT STONEBURNER
  • Missouri's great seal, updated per Pornhub data.

Porn giant Pornhub just released its annual roundup of data insights, and amid the dizzying array of global wanking trends, a state-by-state breakdown of users' smut preferences revealed something, uh, interesting about the way women in Missouri look at porn.

Namely, that women in the Show-Me State are into fisting porn — 25 percent more, in terms of preference, as compared to the national average.

Now, that particular data insight was actually first disclosed by Pornhub back in March, as part of a tie-in to International Women’s Day, but an updated version of the study is included in the site's 2019 year-in-review (link SFW), which delves into fathoms of filth that come from 42 billion annual visits, a staggering number that produced 77,861 searches every minute.



And as far as categories go, Missouri women went all in on fisting. In fact, their predilection for full-hand frolicking is not shared by any other state — and doubly notable, considering Missouri is sandwiched between two states, Kansas and Illinois, whose women are into that other sexy appendage, feet.

click to enlarge VIA PORNHUB
  • VIA PORNHUB

Meanwhile, Missouri once again placed in the top ten for longest porn viewing sessions, but our solo beatdowns actually quickened to 10 minutes 59 seconds, down from 11 minutes and 3 seconds in 2018. What gives? Life moves too fast already. In 2020, let's all make resolutions to take a bit more time for what's really important.

See also: Missourians Rank in Top Ten for Longest Porn-Viewing Session Times

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
