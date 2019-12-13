Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

Frankie McDonald Says a Huge-Ass Snow Storm is Hitting Missouri on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 4:56 PM


The internet's best weatherman is back with a scary weather warning for Missouri this weekend.

Frankie McDonald of Nova Scotia is a legend in wether forecasting and a king on YouTube. His accurate and direct weather predictions have earned him more than 200,000 followers on the platform and more than 37 million video views.

When McDonald talks, people listen. And today he has uploaded a new video with a dire weather warning for Missourians on Sunday, December 15.



He starts out by saying that there will be six to twelve inches of snow in northern Missouri, then he predicts a lot of snow, rain, freezing rain and hail across St. Louis, Kansas City and the middle of the state. McDonald says it’s going to cause “really dangerous driving conditions” and that the interstate highways will be snow- and ice-covered.

He advises St. Louis residents to order their pizza and Chinese food and if you need to grocery shop, to do it “right now.” McDonald says we should get our snow supplies immediately and also turn on our furnaces in order to stay “warm and dry and safe.”

Thanks, Frankie. We always appreciate you looking out for us and it looks like the National Weather Service of St. Louis agrees with you, too. We’re off to grab the usual milk, bread and eggs.

