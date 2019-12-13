Man Killed By Police After Pulling Gun During 'Pedestrian Check,' Chief Says

click to enlarge FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN

A man fleeing a shooting crashed his vehicle and burned inside, St. Louis police say.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A St. Louis police officer killed a man who allegedly pulled a gun on Thursday in Carondelet neighborhood after he was stopped for appearing suspicious, Chief John Hayden says.The police department had extra officers patrolling the area on Thursday night, because it's considered a high-crime area. A fourteen-year-old boy was shot nearby on Tuesday at a BP gas station at Virginia Avenue and Bates street after an argument.At about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police conducted a "pedestrian check" near the same gas station, Hayden told reporters. The chief didn't say what made the man seem suspicious, but the 28-year-old ran into a gangway in the 500 block of Bates when an officer tried to talk to him. The man, who was not immediately identified, then pulled out a semi-automatic gun with an extended magazine, Hayden says. The officer ordered him several times to drop the gun and fired on him when the man refused, according to Hayden.Police recovered the man's gun and a "quantity of narcotics," the chief says.It was the second time that day that a city police officer had shot someone. About 3 a.m. in the Grove neighborhood, police shot a 27-year-old suspected of robbing a nearby White Castle. That man pointed a gun at police and was shot in the knee, Hayden says.