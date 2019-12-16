Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 16, 2019

Listen to Jon Hamm Saying 'Awesome' in a St. Louis Accent

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge Jon Hamm, St. Louis boy made good, knows how to lean into his accent. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • Jon Hamm, St. Louis boy made good, knows how to lean into his accent.

What is Jon Hamm? An actor, yes, one prodigious of talent and strong of chin, but also a tireless cultural ambassador for his hometown of St. Louis, a mission that, as demonstrated in a recent interview, includes nailing a pitch-perfect St. Louis accent.

As a guest on ABC's LIVE with Kelly and Ryan last week, Hamm was asked by host Ryan Seacrest about the St. Louis accent, to which the actor first says he "never leaned into." However, ever the icon, he then immediately launched into a story about his recent trip to St. Louis to celebrate the retirement of a friend's mom, the receptionist at his high school, who was leaving her post after 31 years.

Just listen to Hamm imitate her accent.




"She has a pretty great St. Louis accent, because everything she likes is Ahsum, just so Ahsum," he says, hitting the first vowel in that strangely perfect blend of southern and midwest earnestness. His eyes even twinkle a little bit. The secret sauce is that the accent is kind of a mood, which Hamm clearly gets. It's like the audible equivalent of a gooey butter cake, something that shouldn't reasonably exist and yet is still somehow perfect on its own merits.

We don't deserve you, Jon Hamm. We could listen to you say Ahsum all day.

See also: 21 Words That St. Louis Natives Can’t Pronounce for Shit

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Frankie McDonald Says a Huge-Ass Snow Storm is Hitting Missouri on Sunday Read More

  2. Dojo Pizza's Loren Copp Should Spend Life in Prison, Feds Say Read More

  3. Why Was Ex-Bodybuilder Mahir Smajic Killed in Cahokia? Read More

  4. Missouri Women are Way Into Fisting Porn Read More

  5. Missouri School Investigating 'Slave Trade' Homework Assignment [UPDATED] Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation