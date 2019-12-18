Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

St. Louis Blues Fans Chant ‘Kroenke Sucks!’ Because He Does

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:28 AM

During the final minutes of Monday night's game between the St. Louis Blues and the visiting Colorado Avalanche, the fan's started an impromptu cheer for an old friend, long absent, as the Blues closed out their 5-2 victory.

Ah, yes, the song of my people. It's been several years and many burned jerseys, but St. Louis still remembers Stan Kroenke (or "Stank Roenke," which is Dutch for "Eater of Shit").

Technically, ol' Baldy doesn't own the Avalanche anymore. He transferred ownership of the Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets to a family trust back in 2010 to comply with the NFL's ownership rules, which forbid NFL team owners from also owning sports teams in cities that have a competing football teams. It was believed to be part of a deal that allowed Stan to clear the path to move the Rams to Los Angeles (the Rams died on the way back to their home planet.)



Stan's son Josh Kroenke manages the day-to-day operations of the Nuggets and the Avalanche, but hey: Josh, you also suck, just like your old man.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Listen to Jon Hamm Saying 'Awesome' in a St. Louis Accent Read More

  2. Kirksville Church Elder Caught Sugar Baby Fishing on Grindr with Arby’s Card Read More

  3. Frankie McDonald Says a Huge-Ass Snow Storm is Hitting Missouri on Sunday Read More

  4. [Video] Dashcam of STL Police Shooting Appears to Show Man Aiming at Cops Read More

  5. The Last Days of Lansdowne Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation