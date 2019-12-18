St. Louis Blues Fans Chant ‘Kroenke Sucks!’ Because He Does

During the final minutes of Monday night's game between the St. Louis Blues and the visiting Colorado Avalanche, the fan's started an impromptu cheer
for an old friend, long absent, as the Blues closed out their 5-2 victory.
Ah, yes, the song of my people. It's been several years and many burned jerseys, but St. Louis still remembers Stan Kroenke (or "Stank Roenke," which is Dutch for "Eater of Shit").
Technically, ol' Baldy doesn't own the Avalanche anymore. He transferred ownership of the Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets to a family trust back in 2010 to comply with the NFL's ownership rules
, which forbid NFL team owners from also owning sports teams in cities that have a competing football teams. It was believed to be part of a deal that allowed Stan to clear the path to move the Rams to Los Angeles (the Rams died on the way back to their home planet.)
Stan's son Josh Kroenke manages the day-to-day operations of the Nuggets and the Avalanche, but hey: Josh, you also suck, just like your old man.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.