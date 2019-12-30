Of Course the Delmar Trolley Broke Down on Its Final Ride

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

A worker on a packed Delmar Trolley on Sunday.

I am in fact on the very last ride of the loop trolley. And it just broke down. — Matt Schmidt (@8thWardMatt) December 29, 2019

The problem is not mechanical, but the trolley doors are out of sync and don't open at the same time so the trolley can't start. A maintenance worker is on his way. "We won't be here all night," a worker says. #LoopTrolley #LastRide #ClangClang — Gloria Lloyd (@glorialloyd) December 29, 2019

They warned us they're turning the trolley and lights off and back on again. Now we're in darkness. The reboot always works, is the thinking. #LoopTrolley #SpookyLoopTrolley #LastRide — Gloria Lloyd (@glorialloyd) December 30, 2019

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

