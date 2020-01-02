Email
Thursday, January 2, 2020

Legal Weed Sales in Illinois Draw 4-Hour Dispensary Lines in Collinsville

Posted By on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge As of January 1, weed is now legal in Illinois. - FLICKR/ OREGON DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

If your New Year's resolution is to finally be able to smoke legal weed at home (or at least close by, which hey, is still progress), you're in luck.

On January 1, Illinois joined ten other states across the United States in legalizing weed for people without medical cannabis cards — and locals showed their support for the change by turning out at dispensaries in droves.

In Collinsville, which is currently the closest destination for St. Louisans to buy legal weed across the river, extremely long lines stretched outside of Illinois Supply & Provisions (currently doing business under the name HCI Alternatives) at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive. On social media, would-be customers reported wait times of more than four hours.



The queue started assembling before sunrise, hours before the shop opened at 7 a.m. And hours before its 9 p.m. closing time, employees had to turn away folks who were standing at the end of the line, lest they wait only to miss the cutoff time. Those who waited were rewarded with more than trees, however, as area food trucks showed up to cash in on the crowds and local TV reporters documented the scene for on-air broadcasts.

Naturally, people waiting in line burned through the time by posting about the experience online. A user on Reddit posted a photo of the dispensary product and price list, which was being handed out to the eager masses waiting in line. According to the post, vape prices range from $60 to $65 for .5 grams while disposable vape prices range from $40 for 0.3 milliliters to $55 for 0.5 milliliters. Cannabis flower is currently $65 for 3.5 grams and cannabis concentrate is $60, while edibles like gummies, chocolate bars and sour candies range from $25 to $29. Prices are pre-tax and product is subject to availability — and considering the opening-day demand, we'd recommend stopping in sooner than later.

Illinois residents can purchase as much as 30 grams of weed (sorry, ahem, cannabis flower), 500 milligrams of THC-infused product and five grams of cannabis concentrate. If you live in St. Louis or anywhere outside of Illinois, however, those limits are cut in half.

And we here at the Reefer Front Times would be remiss if we didn't mention that transporting legal weed purchased in Illinois into Missouri is still very much illegal. (St. Louis city no longer prosecutes for marijuana possession under 100 grams unless there are aggravating circumstances, although please remember that it's not a get-out-of-jail card.)

Illinois Supply & Provisions is also operating a location in that state's capitol, Springfield. Its Collinsville location is currently the only dispensary in the metro area, but that may soon change, as other neighboring municipalities have approved local regulations for dispensaries to open there, including Belleville, Edwardsville, East St. Louis and Fairview Heights. Collinsville has restricted its total number of dispensaries to four, so no more than three additional dispensaries can open there right now.

Illinois Supply & Provisions is currently open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates from the RFT team, which plans to send an intrepid reporter to further investigate the full customer experience at Illinois Supply & Provisions.

Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
