Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 3, 2020

St. Louis Police Identify First Seven Homicide Victims of 2020

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge St. Louis police are investigating seven murders from the first two days of 2020. - DOYLE MURPHY
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • St. Louis police are investigating seven murders from the first two days of 2020.

St. Louis police have released the names of the seven people shot to death during the first 48 hours of the new year.

The carnage began shortly after midnight with a triple homicide on the western edge of the Benton Park neighborhood. Police responded at 12:18 a.m. to the 3000 block of South Jefferson Avenue and found 24-year-old Shemar Carnell of Florissant and Karma Richmond, 23, of Ferguson dead inside a car. The body of Deandre Davis, 21, of the Gravois Park neighborhood was discovered around the corner on Indiana Avenue.

Two other men, ages 22 and 26, were also shot during the same incident but are expected to survive, police say. Investigators recovered three guns from the scene, but police say the shooter or shooters are unknown.



Less than three hours later in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, 39-year-old Thomas Wherry was killed and a 30-year-old man was wounded in another shooting. Police drove to the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue and found the two on the ground next to a vehicle. Wherry was already dead, and the other man was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical and stable condition.

At 11:01 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Euclid Avenue, police officers found 36-year-old Darrell Smith in the street. He had been shot multiple times, and medical responders confirmed he was dead. Smith lived in the Fountain Park neighborhood, not far from where he was killed.

St. Louis police Chief John Hayden described the burst of violence the one of the worst New Year's in recent memory, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. There were 194 homicides reported in 2019. The New Year's Day killings continued into Thursday.

At 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, 911 callers reported a shooting in south city's Dutchtown neighborhood. Officers responded and found 33-year-old Johnnie Lee Anderson Jr. down in a gangway in the 4100 block of Minnesota, near Marquette Park. Anderson, who lives nearby, was confirmed dead shortly after.

At about 12:30 p.m., police returned to Dutchtown where they found 32-year-old Jason Dudley next to the curb in the 4400 block of Dewey Avenue. He was dead of a gunshot. Police say he was shot during a struggle over a gun. A suspect was taken into custody, interviewed and released pending further investigation, police say.

Police are still searching for suspects in the majority of the killings and ask anyone with information to call the department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Meth-Addled Carjacker Kidnaps Man and Goat From Missouri Porn Store Read More

  2. Justin Bieber, Absolute Fool, To Challenge Blues' Goalie Jordan Binnington Read More

  3. Legal Weed Sales in Illinois Draw 4-Hour Dispensary Lines in Collinsville Read More

  4. Teen Charged in 14-Year-old Ien Coleman's Killing Read More

  5. Of Course the Delmar Trolley Broke Down on Its Final Ride Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation