Brett Hull, Bob Plager Present Barclay the Dog with Stanley Cup Collar

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of St. Louis Blues
Yesterday, the very best boy in St. Louis, Barclay the dog, was finally recognized for his work helping the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup.
Presented by former Blues players and Hall of Famers Brett Hull and Bob Plager, the special champion collar is made of 10-karat yellow gold and studded with blue sapphires. Two local companies collaborated to produce the collar for our Stanley Cup pup: Nestle Purina and Jostens, which made the Blues' Stanley Cup rings. You can watch the pup be presented with his special collar in the video below, which was shared on Twitter by KMOV sports reporter Brooke Grimsley:
We here at the Riverfront Times
are big fans of Barclay and are frankly thrilled to see him get some much-deserved bling for the role he played in bringing the Cup to St. Louis. We believe there's a strong argument to be made that Barclay turned the team around last year as much as the team's adopted anthem, "Gloria" did. Here, one of our editors lays out his theory behind Barclay's powers of bringing the Blues together.
December 10, 2018:
Zach Sanford and Robert Bortuzzo fight each other at practice
.
December 13, 2018:
The team adopts Barclay and brings him to practice. No one fights each other, instead opting to play with the dog.
December 14, 2018:
Eventual Conn Smythe winner Ryan O'Reilly wins the team's next game in overtime — with a shorthanded goal, no less.
Is it coincidence that the Blues started to play more like a winning team after Barclay was recruited? We think not, St. Louis.
Follow Liz Miller on Twitter at @lizzaymillah. We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at liz@riverfronttimes.com.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram