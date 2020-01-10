Email
Friday, January 10, 2020

Frankie MacDonald, Trusted Weatherman, Says a Ton of Snow is Headed for Missouri

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM


As if the monsoon conditions of the past day or so haven’t been dramatic enough, it seems that Missouri weather is about to really go nuts.

The internet’s favorite weatherman, Frankie MacDonald, says that Missouri is in for some wild weather when a big storm rolls in this weekend. And when Frankie talks, we listen. His forecasts are always spot-on, including his prediction that a huge-ass storm was doing to dump loads of snow on us last month.

In MacDonald’s latest video, he warns that a major winter storm will sweep through Missouri tomorrow bringing “six to twelve inches of snow or more, especially in Kansas City.”



But it isn’t just Kansas City residents that need to stay alert. He also predicts “a lot of freezing rain in the state of Missouri” and “heavy rain and high winds” in St. Louis and surrounding areas. MacDonald cautions that this heavy rain is sure to cause flooding and will cause problems with our streets and highways.

The National Weather Service St. Louis is saying the same thing, and has sent out tweets warning about flash flooding in the area.

So if you have big travel plans for Saturday, you might want to reconsider. Frankie is always, always right.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
