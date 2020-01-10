Email
Friday, January 10, 2020

Man Shot With His Own Gun in North St. Louis After Chasing Down Thief

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 9:52 AM

An armed man confronted a suspected thief and fired a warning shot, police say. - RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE
  • An armed man confronted a suspected thief and fired a warning shot, police say.

A man who chased down a suspected thief was shot with his own gun on Thursday in north city, police say.

Officers were patrolling at about 4:15 p.m. when they heard gunfire and headed for the 1100 block of Union Boulevard, on the border of the Visitation Park and Academy neighborhoods.  They arrived in time to find two men fighting.

Police say a 25-year-old had confronted a 34-year-old, whom he suspected was stealing from a vehicle. The younger man was armed and fired a warning shot after chasing down the suspected crook, cops say. The two then fought over the gun, and it went off, hitting the 25-year-old in the ankle, according to police.



Officers took the 34-year-old into custody and sent the 25-year-old by ambulance to the hospital. Neither man's name had been released as of this morning. Police seized the gun, and the case is still under investigation.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

