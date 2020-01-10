Friday, January 10, 2020
Police Seek Masked Men Who Shot Pizza Delivery Driver in Richmond Heights
By Daniel Hill
Police are seeking a group of men who shot a delivery driver in Richmond Heights on Wednesday night.
KMOV reports
that the delivery driver was in the 1000 block of Claytonia Terrace on Wednesday night to deliver a pizza when he realized the home he'd been called out to was vacant. As he turned to leave, the driver was confronted by four men wearing masks and carrying weapons.
The driver then broke into a run and tried to escape. As he fled, one of the masked men reportedly shot him in the leg.
The delivery driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for his wounds before being released.
The men that shot him are still at large, according to police, who did not provide descriptions of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to call the Richmond Heights Police Department at 314-655-3630.
