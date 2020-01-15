Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

4-Year-Old Shot in the Back While Riding in Car Through North St. Louis

Posted By on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 1:41 PM

Police say the shots were fired out of a dark sedan. - RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO
  • Police say the shots were fired out of a dark sedan.
A four-year-old girl was shot in in the back Tuesday evening while riding in a car through north St. Louis, police say.

According to an incident report, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge Avenue near Clara Avenue.

St. Louis police say the young girl was one of five occupants in a vehicle as it traveled west on Natural Bridge. She was joined by an eight-year-old boy, a thirteen-year-old girl and two adults in their thirties.



As they were driving, police say, unknown occupants of a dark sedan opened fire on them. After the shooting, one of the adults realized the young girl had been grazed on her back by a bullet and promptly took her to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police have not released any description of the suspects at this time. None of the other occupants in the car were injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How St. Louis Could Close the Workhouse and Save Money Read More

  2. Searching for the Real Inside a Police Training Simulator Read More

  3. Keep the State Out of St. Louis' Residency Debate Read More

  4. St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer First to Challenge Krewson for Mayor Read More

  5. Frankie MacDonald, Trusted Weatherman, Says a Ton of Snow is Headed for Missouri Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation