How to Narc on Your Neighbors For Leaving Animals Outside in the Cold

click to enlarge Jay / Flickr

Doggie, it's cold outside

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

With the sun setting later in the day, it feels like we’re just starting to escape this winter. Yes, there is sunshine and baseball on the way, but until then we still must do our best to take care of the less fortunate and helpless among us.Pets often must endure the full force of winter because of ignorant or negligent owners. When the weather gets as cold as it has been this week, no animal should be left outside. No, it does not matter if the pets have fur. Dogs are not polar bears and do not have the right type of fur, the fat reserves, the breeding or the instincts required to keep them alive out there in these wind chills.If you see an animal in distress, it's your duty as a decent human being to try to help them. You don’t have to hop a fence and steal a dog, though. You can just call one of the numbers listed below. You don’t even have to give your name to do this good deed. (Though you might want to call to check up, as the people who do these jobs are overwhelmed this time of year.)With just a little bit of work, you can be a big ol’ hero. Go ahead. Narc on your neighbors. It's their fault for being such jerks.