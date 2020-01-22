Kirkwood Walmart is Trash, Uses MLK Day to Advertise "Cool" Sunglasses

click to enlarge Google Maps

click to enlarge Facebook

The RFT took a screenshot of the offensive post just in case Walmart Kirkwood wises up and deletes it.

As you can see, St. Louis (or, ahem, Kirkwood), this post, like Walmart as a corporation, is tasteless garbage.

(Walmart Kirkwood deleted the Facebook post late on Tuesday afternoon or we would have embedded it here, but because we assumed it would be taken down, we took a screenshot.)

"I imagine you already know that I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic. And yet I am not so opposed to capitalism that I have failed to see its relative merits. It started out with a noble and high motive, viz, to block the trade monopolies of nobles, but like most human systems it fell victim to the very thing it was revolting against. So today capitalism has outlived its usefulness. It has brought about a system that takes necessities from the masses to give luxuries to the classes."



