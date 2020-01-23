Email
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Don Draper and Pam Halpert Named Honorary All-Star Game King and Queen

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOTS VIA YOUTUBE
  • SCREENSHOTS VIA YOUTUBE

As you may have heard, St. Louis is hosting the NHL All-Star Game. We here at the RFT couldn't be prouder to support our Stanley Cup champions, the St. Louis Blues, as they host the best players in the league. Among those best players are Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Jordan Binnington and Alex Pietrangelo, all of whom were selected as All-Stars.

Earlier today we were given yet another reason to tune in to the game: The honorary captains for the 2020 All-Star Game will be none other than Brett Hull, Wayne Gretzky, Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer. Now don't get us wrong — we love Gretzky and Hull, perhaps the most non-native St. Louisan to ever walk these here streets, but we're especially thrilled about Hamm and Fischer. Having portrayed two of the more iconic television characters in recent memory (at least for us), they are some of the biggest celebrities to have grown up in the St. Louis area.

Hamm will be representing the Metropolitan Division's team (a.k.a. "the Drapers"), which includes former St. Louis Blues player and fan favorite T.J. Oshie, while Fischer will be captaining the Atlantic Division's team (a.k.a., "the Dunder Mifflins"), which includes Brady Tkachuk, the son of former St. Louis Blues power forward Keith Tkachuk. (Fun fact: This will be Brady Tkachuk's first All-Star Game appearance, as well as Oshie's, which can we say, is insane.)



Fischer's Atlantic Division faces off against Hamm's Metropolitan Division in the first round of the All-Star Game, which means it won't take long to see which honorary captain advances to the championship third round.

Tune in to catch the action on and off the ice at the All-Star Game on January 25 at 8 p.m.



