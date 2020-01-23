Email
Thursday, January 23, 2020

Missouri: You Need to Register Very Soon to Vote in the Presidential Primary Election

Posted By on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge The time is upon us. - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

Good news, Show Me State. You’ll soon be able to cast your vote for your favorite presidential candidate.

Oh, what a beautiful life it will be after the nominee is chosen and we can all STFU on social media and warmly embrace whoever the Not Trump candidate is, right?

Until then, you have just a short amount of time to make sure you’re registered to vote in the state of Missouri. The voting registration deadline is coming up quickly and if you’re not properly set up you won’t be able to cast a vote at all.



Missouri voters must be registered by February 12, 2020 to vote in the primaries on March 10, 2020 and absentee voting starts next week already.

If you think you’re registered in Missouri, you can check your voter registration here. And if you need to register still, you can find information on how to get that done here at the Missouri Secretary of State’s page.

You can also visit Vote.org to set up election reminders so that you won’t miss any deadlines in the future, either.

See below for a handy list of upcoming important election dates. Then get out there and vote. Democracy needs you.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
