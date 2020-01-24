Email
Friday, January 24, 2020

The Loop Trolley Appears to Be Dead as a Doornail

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 4:28 PM

Farewell Loop Trolley, we hardly knew ye.
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • Farewell Loop Trolley, we hardly knew ye.
Mark Schlinkmann of the the Post-Dispatch is reporting that the Loop Trolley appears to be no longer a going concern.

Bi-State Development Commissioners this morning refused to advance the proposal put forth by Bi-State president and CEO Taulby Roach that would have Bi-State operate the Trolley for the next four years. Roach told the P-D he has no plans to rework the proposal.

But with the Loop Trolley, nothing is ever simple.



At the same meeting, the Federal Transit Administration's regional administrator told the commissioners that the agency would pursue a court case to recover the $25 million of the federal grant given to the trolley project. The total cost of the project to date is $51.5 million.

This is a developing story.
