Here Are the Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Coming Soon to St. Louis

It may still be months before Missouri's shiny new medical marijuana facilities officially open for business, but meanwhile the state has announced the companies and locations that have been given the, er, green light.Some 192 dispensaries made the cut, with 24 chosen for each of Missouri's eight congressional districts. That represents the minimum number of dispensaries required under the 2018 constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana in the state. The full list was released Friday.Some notes: Our definition of the "St. Louis area" here is somewhat broad, and includes locations in St. Louis county as well as some in nearby counties. You'll find dispensaries as north as Florissant, as west as Warrenton and as south as Hillsboro in the list below.You may also note that the dispensary coming to 6660 Manchester Avenue will be housed inside the old Taco Bell building . (We did, anyway.) And really, what could be more appropriate?Medical marijuana patients will still have to wait a while to pick up their greenery from any of Missouri's dispensaries — state law requires the marijuana sold at these locations to be grown from seeds startingthey are awarded their licenses, and that marijuana will also undergo testing before it's available for sale. But why not plan ahead?Take a look at the list of St. Louis-area dispensaries below, and click here for a full list of every upcoming dispensary in the state.

-VMO-Ops: 3420 Iowa Avenue, St. Louis

-BeLeaf Medical: 6036 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis

-GF Wellness S. Grand: 3737 S. Grand Boulevard, St. Louis

-CoMo Health: 11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant

-FP4-Broadway: 8542 N. Broadway, St. Louis

-Agri-Genesis: 6407 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis

-BeLeaf Medical: 2734 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis

-FP2-Natural Bridge: 4451 Brown Road, Berkeley

-Heya St. Ann Retail II: 10417 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

-TCAppliCO: 3230 Parker Road, Florissant

-V3 Mo Vending 2: 7766 N. Lindbergh Boulevard, Hazelwood

-CoMo Health: 5501 Chippewa Street, St. Louis

-6662 Delmar SL: 6662 Delmar Blvd. Suite A, University City

-BeLeaf Medical: 1315 Cherokee Street, St. Louis

-GF Wellness Franz Park: 6660 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis

-Holistic Missouri: 20 S. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis

-Growing Jobs Missouri: 5870 Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis

-VMO-Ops: 2001 Olive Street, St. Louis

-Occidental Group: 7555 Olive Boulevard, University City

-FP1-S Florissant: 517 S. Florissant Road, Ferguson

-Growing Jobs Missouri: 2732 Cherokee Street, St. Louis

-Robust Missouri Dispensary 3: 444 Howdershell Road, Florissant

-Jais: 10812 Saint Charles Rock Road, St. Ann

-Growing Jobs Missouri: 1463 S. Vandeventer Avenue, St. Louis

-Bloom Medicinals of MO: Phoenix Parkway & Technology Drive, O’Fallon

-Nirvana Bliss V: 15396-15398 Manchester Road, Ellisville

-TC AppliCo: 3739 S. Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis

-BeLeaf Medical: 16075 Manchester Road, Ellisville

-Nirvana Bliss II: 1266 Old Orchard Center, Ballwin

-TC AppliCo: 453 N. Lindbergh Boulevard, Creve Coeur

-TC AppliCo: 76 Hilltop Village Center Drive, Eureka

-JG Missouri: 2093 Smizer Station Road, Valley Park

-Growing Jobs Missouri: 15654 Manchester Road, Ellisville

-Captiva Healing: 9933 Watson Road, St. Louis

-Nature’s Med MO: 234 Kingston Drive, St. Louis

-GF Wellness St. Peters: 3004 S. Saint Peters Parkway , St. Peters

-QPS Missouri Holdings: 1416 Harvestowne Industrial Drive, St. Charles

-QPS Missouri Holdings: 10425 Watson Road, St. Louis

-New Growth Horizon: 7417 S. Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis

-JG Missouri: 914 S. Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton

-V3 MO Vending 7: 11062 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur

-Organic Remedies MO: 354 Skinker Lane, Fenton

-CoMo Health: 839 Meramec Station Road, Valley Park

-VG S. Lindbergh: 5511 S. Lindbergh Boulevard, St. Louis

-Missouri Wild Apothecary: 1120 Technology Drive, O’Fallon

-BBMO 1: 17409 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield

-Grassroots OpCo MO: 15230 Manchester Road, Ballwin

-LSL Management: 180 Gravois Bluffs Circle, Fenton

-Nirvana Bliss I: 2285 U.S. Highway 67 South, Festus

-Occidental Group: 1168 W. Gannon Drive, Festus

-North Medical Group: 929 Peachtree Plaza Drive, Hillsboro

-Missouri Health & Wellness: 10 Franklin Avenue, Washington

-BeLeaf Medical: 104 Hospital Drive, St. Peters

-Blue Sky Health & Wellness: 1197 Bryan Road, O’Fallon

-GRD Troy: 109 N. Lincoln Drive, Troy

-V3 MO Vending 1: 1172 W. Terra Lane, O’Fallon

-New Growth Horizon: 711 N. State Highway 47, Warrenton

-LSL Management: 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Peters

-Mint MO 4: 150 Mid Rivers Mall Circle, St. Peters

-North Medical Group: 1709 State Highway Z, Pevely

-Heya St. Charles Retail II: 4300 N. Service Road, St. Peters

-Harvest of Missouri: 859 Robert Raymond Drive, Lake St Louis

-VG Imperial: 1229 Main Street, Imperial

-Missouri Wild Apothecary: 2173 W. Terra Lane, O’Fallon

-GF Wright City: 14980 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Wright City

-LSA314 (ST CLR): 1909 N. Service Road E, St. Clair

-Green Gryphon: 6 Dell Centre Way Union Way, Union

-Columbia Care MO: 1380 High Street, Washington