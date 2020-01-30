Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

St. Louis Boy Shot Himself With Stolen Gun He Found Outside

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 8:42 AM

click to enlarge A ten-year-old found a stolen gun outside his house and accidentally shot himself, police say. - PHOTO VIA KEN / FLICKR
  • Photo via Ken / Flickr
  • A ten-year-old found a stolen gun outside his house and accidentally shot himself, police say.

A ten-year-old who shot himself in the leg yesterday afternoon found the stolen gun outside, police say.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the 2800 block of Gamble Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of north city for what was described as a "self-inflicted" injury. The location is about two blocks west of Gateway Elementary School.

After investigating, police confirmed the boy picked up the gun outside, brought into his home and accidentally shot himself, according to a news release from the department. He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was described as stable this morning. Investigators checked the gun against a computer database and discovered it had been reported stolen from Springfield, Missouri.



It's not clear how it landed outside the boy's home, but police are still investigating.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Faux Farms Let the Rich Get Richer Read More

  2. Blame the P Word Read More

  3. The Maven of Mardi Gras Read More

  4. Teen Carjacker Sentenced as Feds Promise Crack Down on Juveniles Read More

  5. FCC Judge Fed Up With Delays In Case of Racist Shock Jock Bob Romanik Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation