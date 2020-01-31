Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 31, 2020

Murder Suspect James Kempf Kills Himself in Arkansas, Ending Manhunt

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 1:43 PM

James Kempf killed himself in Arkansas, police say. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • James Kempf killed himself in Arkansas, police say.

A Fenton man wanted for shooting his estranged wife and killing her dad committed suicide as police closed in on him in northwest Arkansas, authorities say.

James Kempf, 45, had been on the run since January 23 following the double shooting in Fenton.

He and his wife had been in the midst of a divorce, and she had taken out an order of protection against him last fall, court records show. He had also been forced to move out of the couple's home in the 1800 block of Charity Court and ordered by a judge to participate in a "batterers intervention program."



Shortly before 6 p.m. on January 23, the wife called 911 after Kempf showed up at the house and attacked her, police say. Her father, 66-year-old John Colter, tried to intervene, but Kempf shot him in the head, police say.

The wife was shot in the leg, but she managed to escape and call for help. When officers arrived, they initially thought Kempf was holed up inside. A police tactical team spent hours trying to negotiate with him before realizing that he had already fled.

Police had been searching for Kempf ever since, focusing at one point on wooded areas around Fenton. Today, St. Louis County police said he had been located in rural northwest Arkansas where law enforcement officers tried to take him into custody. He killed himself before that could happen, police said.

Arkansas State Police are now conducting an investigation into his death.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Faux Farms Let the Rich Get Richer Read More

  2. St. Louis Boy Shot Himself With Stolen Gun He Found Outside Read More

  3. Teen Carjacker Sentenced as Feds Promise Crack Down on Juveniles Read More

  4. Blame the P Word Read More

  5. The Maven of Mardi Gras Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation