Illinois Man Charged With Animal Torture Burned Dog With Lye

Charlie, before and after he endured chemical burns last week.
Prosecutors in Madison County today announced charges against a Granite City man accused of torturing a small Maltese mix named "Charlie," who nearly died from the severe chemical burns this week.
According to the Madison County, Illinois, State’s Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Rodney Johnson is facing one charge each of felony animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals. In a press release, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said, "We have a zero tolerance for abuse and cruelty to animals in Madison County, and the filing of these charges is just the beginning of that lesson for this defendant."
Gibbons also praised the Madison County Police Department for contacting Pound Pets Inc., a non-profit animal rescue in Granite City, which immediately transported Charlie for emergency medical attention at the the Veterinary Specialty Services in Manchester, Missouri.
The mugshot of Randy Johnson.
The charges come less than a week after Pound Pets first publicized the case of Charlie. In a February 6 Facebook post
, the rescue organization published photos of the badly burned dog.
"We received a call from someone reporting he had lye poured on him 2 DAYS ago and had not been taken to a vet!!" the post explained. "He was just laying there suffering. It is eating his skin."
Today's press release from Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office notes that Johnson is not Charlie's owner, though it's not clear how the alleged animal abuser came in contact with the ten-year-old dog.
If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. His bail has been set at $40,000.
