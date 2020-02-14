Greitens Goes Full Trump, Says He's 'Fully Exonerated'

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

the portion of that consent decree which fined him $178,000 for two campaign finance violations from 2016.

R-Jefferson City)

This news makes clear what many of you knew all along: In 2018 our justice system was abused. Lies were told and bribes were paid in a criminal effort to overturn the 2016 election. And now, the truth is beginning to come out.



Some of the people who made up false charges against me have now been charged with seven felonies for what they did: They lied under oath and they tampered with evidence. And there is more to come.



Of course, this wasn’t really about me. It was an attack designed for one purpose: to overturn your votes, because we were fighting for you.



were the same words with which Trump described his acquittal at the Senate impeachment trial; Both Trump and his lawyers have hammered the argument that Democrats are trying

the 2016 election.

Between his bombastic outsider campaign and dismissive attitude toward traditional news sources, Greitens has long been compared to Trump. But while the president now has Republicans marching in lockstep, in 2018 the Republican-dominated government in Missouri, including then-Attorney General Josh Hawley , turned against Greitens.

So perhaps Greitens is looking for his comeback — or at least a bit of

. Toward the end of the Facebook post, Greitens quoted from the Biblical

story of Joseph, specifically the moment when Joseph, who had risen to power after being betrayed by his brothers, finds himself in a position to save or destroy them. In the story, Joseph forgives them: "As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good."





If Greitens is signaling to Missouri Republicans that he's ready to forgive and forget, he couldn't have chosen a better time. As Republicans line up behind a president untethered from accountability, maybe there's room for a former governor with a similar populist appeal.



"

Many people have asked about revenge," Greitens' Facebook post concluded. "That’s not what we need. Revenge is about the past. Justice is about the future. And, I’ll tell you, the future is bright."

