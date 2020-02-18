Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

St. Louis Man Arrested, Gun Recovered After South City Standoff

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 5:19 PM

click to enlarge Justin Neilson's booking photo prior to his arrest last October. - ST. LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • ST. LOUIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Justin Neilson's booking photo prior to his arrest last October.

St. Louis police took a 36-year-old city man wanted on drug and gun charges into custody Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself inside a Carondelet residence and refused to come out.

Justin Neilsen initially avoided officers at about 9:15 a.m. and hid out in the 500 block of Bates Street, authorities say. Police blocked off the surrounding streets, describing the standoff in the early going as "fluid." Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team arrived and successfully got Neilsen out of the house, police say. No one was injured.

Police pursued Neilsen after he failed to appear in court to face eleven charges pending against him. The charges stem from multiple arrests last year. On Sept. 20, 2019, Neilsen racked up six charges after an officer recognized him from existing active warrants, according to court records. Neilsen ran away from the officer, who eventually caught up to him. Police say the officer found a semi-automatic Colt .32-caliber pistol in Neilsen’s backpack, as well as cocaine, fentanyl, hydrocodone and a glass pipe.



Police also arrested Neilsen last March on five charges of drug possession in a Benton Park West apartment. Neilsen and co-defendant Frances Womble, 21, had approximately 41 grams of marijuana, as well as cocaine and meth, among other drugs, according to court records. When police entered the apartment, police say, Neilsen asked the officers, “Can you just flush the drugs?”

Police also found a digital scale and ledger book in the apartment, court records say.

Police say they recovered a gun from Neilsen after they took him into custody this morning. He was set to appear in court Wednesday morning for a status hearing. In an order directing Neilsen to appear in that case, a judge warned that if Neilsen didn't show up, another warrant would be issued.

Neilsen had no criminal activity in Missouri before 2019 other than a traffic ticket in 2008, according to court records. He has at times been listed in court papers as homeless, but recent filings describe him as living on Minnesota Avenue off of Cherokee Street.

click to enlarge Police say they recovered this gun after arresting Neilsen. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE
  • Police say they recovered this gun after arresting Neilsen.


  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Burglaries and Broken Promises: Life in Blue Fountain Apartments Read More

  2. Off-Duty Police Officer Shot in Ferguson Walmart, Suspect At Large Read More

  3. The Survival of David Clohessy Read More

  4. Waterbed Exec Bryan Vonderahe Sentenced to Federal Prison Read More

  5. Greitens Goes Full Trump, Says He's 'Fully Exonerated' Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation