Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Three Relatives Charged After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth in St. Charles Bathtub

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:29 PM

All three suspects are relatives of the young girl.
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  • All three suspects are relatives of the young girl.

Three people from St. Charles have been charged with crimes after an eleven-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of her home.

The Associated Press reports that all three who were charged are relatives of the young girl, and all including the young girl live in St. Charles. Two of them, an adult male and an adult female, have been charged with child endangerment. The third is a seventeen-year-old boy, who has been charged with incest, statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than twelve.

According to charging documents, the teen admitted to investigators that he had sexually assaulted the young girl more than 100 times.

The investigation started on February 12, when the adult male showed up at a local hospital with a newborn baby that still had its umbilical cord and a placenta attached. According to the Associated Press, the infant had a body temperature of only 90 degrees upon arrival.



At first, the man said that the child had been dropped off on his front porch, later adding that he is a relative. After it was found that the eleven-year-old girl had given birth to the child, the man said he had not known she was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted.

The teen admitted to police during questioning that he'd sexually assaulted the girl more than 100 times, but he claimed he did not know she was pregnant.

The charges against the grown woman stem from the assertion by police that she did not provide the young girl medical care during labor, according to the Associated Press.

All three suspects have been taken into custody. Bail was set at $10,000 for the adult male and female, and at $25,000 for the teen.

Riverfront Times is not identifying the suspects by name so as to protect the identity of the victim.

