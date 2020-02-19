Three Relatives Charged After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth in St. Charles Bathtub

RFT FILE PHOTO

All three suspects are relatives of the young girl.

At first, the man said that the child had been dropped off on his front porch, later adding that he is a relative. After it was found that the eleven-year-old girl had given birth to the child, the man said he had not known she was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted.



The teen admitted to police during questioning that he'd sexually assaulted the girl more than 100 times, but he claimed he did not know she was pregnant.



The charges against the grown woman stem from the assertion by police that she did not provide the young girl medical care during labor, according to the Associated Press

All three suspects have been taken into custody. Bail was set at $10,000 for the adult male and female, and at $25,000 for the teen.



Riverfront Times is not identifying the suspects by name so as to protect the identity of the victim.

