Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Maryland Heights Community Center Shooting: One Dead, Shooter Wounded

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 8:15 AM

  • Maryland Heights police are investigating a fatal shooting at a community center.

A gunman who opened fired on Monday night inside the Maryland Heights Community Center killed one woman, sending others in the building scrambling for cover before he was shot by a police officer, according to police and media reports.

Maryland Heights police Chief Bill Carson told reporters the officer was in the parking lot and raced inside after hearing the shots. The officer was immediately confronted by the shooter, and the two traded gunfire before the officer was able to wound him, the chief said.

The officer was not injured, and the shooter was still alive and being treated at a hospital. The police department has a substation at the center.



People who were at the center described hiding in closets and waiting for help during the terrifying incident. In an interview with KMOV, Tara Maryas said she and her daughter were among people who took cover as the shooting unfolded.

"We barricaded the doors, and everybody said 'Stay quiet, be quiet,' because we didn't know what to expect," she told the station. "We all stayed quiet and prayed."

A lifeguard, twenty-year-old Maya Furr, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she saw the gunman enter and fire multiple rounds, killing a woman who she believed worked at the center.

The shooting began shortly after 8 p.m.  Police have not released the names of the shooter or the woman who was killed. They have not commented on a possible motive, but the chief told reporters the tragedy was captured on surveillance video and detectives were reviewing the footage.

Police are expected to release more details at a 10 a.m. news conference.

The community center is closed until further notice.

