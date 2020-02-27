ICE Won't Even Look at Alex Garcia's Latest Application

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

Carly Garcia tears up after learning ICE wouldn't review her husband's application for a stay of deportation.

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

Alex Garcia is still hoping immigration he'll be able to leave sanctuary and rejoin his family.

While Rice, Green and Greenberg were at the ICE office, Garcia's wife and supporters held a news conference in St. Louis City Hall.



click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY

The Rev. Rebecca Turner (right) and Carly Garcia with supporters at City Hall.

