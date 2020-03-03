Email
Tuesday, March 3, 2020

St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz to Surrender to Federal Authorities

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM

Alderman Larry Arnowitz is under federal investigation for fraud.
  • RYAN GINES
  • Alderman Larry Arnowitz is under federal investigation for fraud.

St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz has resigned and plans to turn himself in to federal authorities tomorrow morning for misusing political donations.

His attorney Patrick Conroy told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Arnowitz is accused of converting $20,000 from his campaign fund for his personal use.

“He made a mistake,” Conroy told the newspaper, adding that the now-former alderman would pay full restitution.



Arnowitz represented the Twelfth Ward, which covers a swath of south city including the neighborhoods of Carondelet, Boulevard Heights and Princeton Heights. 

Conroy told the Post-Dispatch that Arnowitz's daughter died in November and the criminal case couldn't come at a "worse time" for him and his family.

Arnowitz is a retired city employee and was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2011.

