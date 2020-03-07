Coronavirus Hits St. Louis: First 'Presumptive Positive' COVID-19 Case in Missouri

click to enlarge
Jason Cluts
The woman returned to St. Louis from Italy earlier this week.
It was only a matter of time, but now it seems that coronavirus is at our door.
Tonight in Missouri, Governor Mike Parson confirmed that Missouri doctors have logged the first case of COVID-19 in the state.
The woman who tested positive for the virus returned home to St. Louis earlier this week from a study abroad trip in Italy. She went to Mercy Hospital St. Louis (615 S New Ballas Road)
and was evaluated before being sent home to quarantine with her parents, who were not showing any signs of sickness.
Officials said the woman lives somewhere in St. Louis county and attends an out-of-state school but have not released any other personal information. They said she started developing symptoms on Wednesday and went to the hospital on Friday, where medical staff took every safety precaution possible from her arrival at the hospital to her dismissal.
In a news conference held at county offices in Clayton, County Executive Sam Page said that health officials are trying to identify anyone who she may have come in contact with since her return to St. Louis.
Her test result is still considered a “presumptive positive” at this time because it hasn’t yet been confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
In legislation approved this week, Missouri is set to receive $9.9 million dollars to aid the identification and treatment of coronavirus, including extra equipment, supplies and test kits.
For more information about COVID-19 (including prevention, symptoms and treatment) visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html
