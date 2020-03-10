Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Coronavirus Update: New City School Cancels Classes, Will Open for Voting

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 7:06 AM

click to enlarge New City School in the Central West End will still serve as a polling place today. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • GOOGLE STREET VIEW
  • New City School in the Central West End will still serve as a polling place today.

New City School has canceled classes today, but will still open its dining hall — a polling location — for voting after a student's parent was tested for the coronavirus.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the city of St. Louis Department of Health, said the family was not in school on Monday, but he is taking precautions until they know whether the parent contracted COVID-19.

"While we await the test results, I have ordered the entire family to self-quarantine at their home and will be monitoring their compliance," Echols said in a statement late Monday night.



The independent private school is in the Central West End and will still open its dining hall for voting in today's Democratic primary. Echols and New City Head of School Alexis Wright said the dining hall has been thoroughly cleaned and is isolated from the rest of the school. After voting today, it will be cleaned again, Wright added.

The school hasn't decided when classes will resume. Two schools in the county, Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School in Frontenac, will remain closed all week as their buildings undergo a "hospital-grade cleaning," school officials said in a statement. The first known coronavirus patient in St. Louis — a twenty-year-old college student who returned from Italy this month — has a younger sister who attends Villa Duchesne. Oak Hill shares a campus with Villa Duchesne.

County Executive Sam Page says the family was supposed to be self-quarantining at their home in Ladue, but the county later learned the father took a younger daughter to a Villa Duchesne father-daughter dance on Saturday night at the Ritz-Carlton. It was later learned family members, although not the twenty-year-old, were spotted at various locations around West County.

The county has threatened to seek a court-order to keep the family at home if they won't voluntarily comply. A lawyer for the family told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the county never told the entire family it had to self-quarantine.

That contradicts Page, who says the family was told repeatedly and clearly to stay in their home.

For more information on COVID-19, go to websites for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Coronavirus Patient's Dad Broke Quarantine for Father-Daughter Dance, County Says Read More

  2. Police Officer David Maas Indicted in Videotaped Beating Read More

  3. Take it From a Bernie Sanders Voter: Joe Biden is Dems' Best Shot to Beat Trump Read More

  4. Bernie Sanders Turns Out Younger Crowd in St. Louis Read More

  5. Coronavirus Hits St. Louis: First 'Presumptive Positive' COVID-19 Case in Missouri Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation