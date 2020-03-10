Joe Biden Beats Bernie Sanders in Missouri Democratic Primary

click to enlarge
-
TRENTON ALMGREN-DAVIS
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden rallied supporters on March 7 in St. Louis.
After a brief wooing by the last Democrats standing (no, Tulsi Gabbard doesn't count), Missouri voters picked former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders both dropped by St. Louis in the lead-up to today's presidential primary. And while Sanders drew the bigger and arguably more enthusiastic crowd (near capacity at Stifel Theatre on Monday morning
), the election watchers at the Associated Press called today's contest
for Biden shortly after the polls closed.
Biden rallied hundreds of his supporters
— along with a contingent of protesters — on Saturday morning at Kiener Plaza Park during a late-game swing through Missouri that included a Saturday afternoon stop in Kansas City. He had recently emerged from Super Tuesday with some key victories and a growing cache of delegates.
A fraction of the precincts had reported by 8 p.m., but Biden was winning decisively, according to unofficial tallies on the Secretary of State site. Missouri was one of five states holding primaries today, with most of the attention on Michigan, where Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton during the last presidential election. Biden won there, too, according to AP
.
It was an eventful day of voting in St. Louis. New City School canceled classes over a coronavirus scare (a parent of a student was tested, and the test has since come back negative), but announced it would still open its dining hall as a polling site.
click to enlarge
-
THEO WELLING
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to a packed house in St. Louis.
And at a polling site in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, a deranged man intentionally backed his car
into a fence at Friendly Temple Baptist Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The 62-year-old then went inside where he shouted threats and doused a poll worker and voting machines with water, according to police. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.
Election workers hurried to move their operation down the street to another site, where voting resumed after about 45 minutes.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.