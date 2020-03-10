St. Louis Polling Site Relocated After Man Intentionally Crashes Car

click to enlarge VIA FLICKR/TIM EVANSON

A vehicle backed into a St. Louis church that was being used as a polling site, officials say.

Election workers scrambled to move a north St. Louis city polling site this morning after a man intentionally crashed into a building, interrupting voting at a church.The man went inside Friendly Temple Missionary Church in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood after the collision and "caused a disturbance," police say. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.The change in sites affects voters in Ward 22 who would normally vote at the church, which is at 5544 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.Voters in precincts one, four, five and eight are now being routed to Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, 5821 Kennerly Avenue., which is about a block west.In an 11:11 a.m. news release, the city Board of Elections says a vehicle backed into the church facility (police haven't confirmed the exact building), but the new site should be online within the hour.