St. Louis to Stop Water Shutoffs During Coronavirus Pandemic

Mayor Lyda Krewson has told the water department to stop all water shutoffs until May 15.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has ordered the water department not to shut off anyone's water as the city tries to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a letter sent this morning to the water department, Krewson said the ban on shutoffs would last until May 15.
"As we all work to curb the spread of COVID 19, it is important that all properties have access to water for hand washing, personal hygiene, and cleaning," Krewson wrote.
Other cities, including Seattle and Detroit, have issued similar orders to help ensure people are able follow what health experts have said is one of the most-effective strategies for slowing the pandemic — thoroughly washing hands.
So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city and just one in St. Louis County
. However, health experts say the United States is almost certainly on the front end of the virus' spread and have begun working to lessen the blow.
A series of closures and postponements have begun in St. Louis, including cancelations of multiple concerts
and postponements of both the city's St. Patrick's Day parades
.
For more information on COVID-19, go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website
, and for more on the local response, go to websites for the city's health department
and St. Louis County's health department
.
