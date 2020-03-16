City of St. Louis Announces First COVID-19 Case

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI

This evening City of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the city.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced that it has been notified that a third county resident had tested positive for the virus.

This is an

travel-related case and the patient is in the age range of 50 to 60 years old," a release from the

Anyone identified during the investigation as a close contact or at risk of exposure to this patient will be contacted directly by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health."

