Monday, March 16, 2020

Schnucks Temporarily Closing Three Stores, Changing Hours at All Locations

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge The Oakwood location is one of the Schnucks sites that is temporarily closing. - SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • screengrab via Google Maps
  • The Oakwood location is one of the Schnucks sites that is temporarily closing.

Local businesses are adjusting to the new normal, and that means even major retailers are changing the way they do business.

Schnucks grocery stores — one of the largest chains in the St. Louis region — is temporarily closing three of its locations.

The Schnucks locations in Shrewsbury (7057 Chippewa Street), Lemay (1032 Lemay Ferry Road) and Oakwood (1721 Homer Adams Pkwy; Alton, Illinois) will shut down starting at 10 p.m. tonight and are planning to open at 6 a.m. Thursday.



Schnucks Culinaria downtown (315 N. 9th Street) will be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on the weekends.

All remaining Schnucks locations plan to be open daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., so plan accordingly.

The idea is to free up about 200 workers whom the company can re-deploy to other stores, ensuring their employees can still take time off, according to Schnucks.

People who were planning to pick up prescriptions at any of the temporarily closed locations can call the pharmacy at an open store and ask to pick up their prescriptions there.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
