Schnucks Temporarily Closing Three Stores, Changing Hours at All Locations

Local businesses are adjusting to the new normal, and that means even major retailers are changing the way they do business.Schnucks grocery stores — one of the largest chains in the St. Louis region — is temporarily closing three of its locations.The Schnucks locations in Shrewsbury, Lemayand Oakwoodwill shut down starting at 10 p.m. tonight and are planning to open at 6 a.m. Thursday.Schnucks Culinaria downtownwill be open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on the weekends.All remaining Schnucks locations plan to be open daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., so plan accordingly.The idea is to free up about 200 workers whom the company can re-deploy to other stores, ensuring their employees can still take time off, according to Schnucks.People who were planning to pick up prescriptions at any of the temporarily closed locations can call the pharmacy at an open store and ask to pick up their prescriptions there.

UPDATE TO OUR STORE HOURS: All Schnucks Stores now open daily 6a-10p w/exception of 4 stores: -Culinaria: now open M-F, 9a- 5p & closed on the wkds. -Shrewsbury, Lemay, Oakwood to close at 10p 3/16 & tentatively reopen at 6a on 3/19. Pls check https://t.co/aPa1MvMy45 . 1/3

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.