St. Louis Halts Evictions and Parking Tickets as COVID-19 Response Ramps Up

All tickets written today will be voided. No tickets will be written through April 6, 2020. Parking meters will be free until April 6, 2020. All penalties will be frozen until April 15, 2020. pic.twitter.com/SLHhz9eDwh

Today, we learned from Sheriff Betts and @stl_housingauth that there will be a moratorium on evictions in @STLCityGov until further notice to ensure individuals can maintain access to housing during the #COVID19 outbreak.

