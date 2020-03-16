Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

St. Louis Halts Evictions and Parking Tickets as COVID-19 Response Ramps Up

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge DANNY WICENTOWSKI
  • DANNY WICENTOWSKI
As the business of private and public life grinds to a halt, St. Louis city leaders announced this afternoon that two pillars of municipal enforcement — parking tickets and evictions — are on hiatus.

According to a tweet by mayor Lyda Krewson, the order regarding a moratorium on evictions is intended to "ensure individuals can maintain access to housing during the #COVID19 outbreak." Krewson attributed the decision to Sheriff Vernon Betts and the St. Louis Housing Authority.


Minutes later, St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones tweeted out her own press release, describing multiple actions by her office to support social distancing and to "help St. Louisans economic hardship."



To that end, effective immediately, all parking meters are free through April 6 and no tickets will be written. (Jones added in her tweet that "All tickets written today will be voided.")


The announcements come at a time when virtually every level of government has announced drastic measures to contain the ongoing spread of infection: Schools are cancelled, jury trials postponed and sports leagues shuttered for the season. Like other actions taken, these new orders create new complications and questions — What are the responsibilities of landlords who are on the financial hook for tenants they cannot evict? What should property or businesses owners do about illegally parked cars?

While no doubt aggravating for those affected, those issues are on the back burner as officials weigh a possible statewide shutdown of businesses and public gathering. Right now, the key is stopping the spread COVID-19. Parking tickets can come later.

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Metro St. Louis Counties Set New 50-Person Cap on Events, Effective Immediately Read More

  2. St. Louis City, County Schools Closing on Wednesday Read More

  3. Gov. Mike Parson Declares Emergency; Missouri COVID-19 Cases Increase (Including Another in St. Louis County) Read More

  4. The Disappearing Freedom of Dimetrious Woods Read More

  5. No Jury Duty, No Walk-In Weddings in St. Louis Circuit Court Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation