Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Metro Transit Adds Hand-Washing Stations, Continues Running All Routes

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 2:54 PM

Metro Transit continues to operate regularly during the Coronavirus pandemic.
  FLICKR/ pasa47
  • Metro Transit continues to operate regularly during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Metro Transit issued a statement reassuring passengers that buses, call-a-ride vehicles and MetroLink trains will continue to run for the foreseeable future, and that the fleet is being rigorously cleaned nightly with "CDC-approved cleaning materials."

Additionally, temporary hand-washing stations have been installed at multiple Transit Centers, including the Rock Road, North Hanley, Civic Center and Convention Center stations (see the full list here).

This is good news for St. Louis. Up in Detroit, 90 percent of bus drivers refused to report to work today, forcing the Detroit Department of Transportation to cancel all bus service.



The new protocol requires buses that become unsanitary during a run to be pulled from service for a thorough disinfecting.

While all buses already have posted signs prohibiting passengers from eating on the bus, it's not really a deterrent, particularly during the morning runs and late afternoon/early evening hours. Maybe everybody could stop eating on Metro vehicles until after the pandemic? Half-eaten burgers left on seats may result in more buses going in for cleaning, and fewer buses running the routes.

A call to Metro for comment was not immediately returned. More as we learn it.
