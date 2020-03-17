St. Louis Prosecutors Move to Reduce Jail Populations to Stem COVID-19 Spread

Gardner isn't alone in taking steps to ensure jails don't become uncontrolled sick wards. On Monday, her name

along with 30 other elected prosecutors on

urging local governments to temporarily halt the normal cycle of jail intake and release, with the

goal to "dramatically reduce the number of incarcerated individuals and the threat of disastrous outbreaks."







Also today, St. Louis County Wesley Bell released guidelines for his office, writing in a statement that he

aims to lower the level of activity in courts and the Justice Center.













- His office will prioritize "serious and violent cases, and also cases involving confined defendants." Bell's statement announced:

- Individuals arrested for nonviolent offenses who "[do] not pose a threat to a victim or the community" will be given a summons to appear in court at later date.



- Those already charged with "nonviolent or low-level crimes" who are jailed in the county Justice Center "will be given consideration to be released pending their court date."

This likely isn't the last we've heard on the subject, and like everything else, the status of local and state responses is in flux. For now, though, prosecutors are attempting to strike a balance. Bell's statement noted that "Despite this pandemic, this will not diminish our capacity to issue charges and do our part to keep St. Louis County safe," and added, " anyone who commits a violent or serious crime will be arrested and prosecuted."



