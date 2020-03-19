Thursday, March 19, 2020
12-Year-Old Northwoods Girl's Killing Was Accidental, Police say
By Doyle Murphy
Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 10:28 AM
St. Louis County police initially investigated whether the shooting was self inflicted.
A young girl killed early Wednesday morning was accidentally shot by a relative, police say.
Nakya Durham, twelve, was in her Northwoods home with her family, including an adult and another juvenile, when she was shot. Police have released few details about the events, but detectives have ruled out the possibility it was a self-inflicted shooting, which was an early question in the investigation, according to a news release.
Northwoods police were called at 2:30 a.m. to the home in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive for reports of shots fired. They found Nakya inside. She was already dead.
St. Louis County police were asked to respond at 3:05 a.m. and have since taken over the investigation.
