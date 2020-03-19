'Good for The Grove' Raises More Than $10,000 to Help St. Louis Workers

-
Good for The Grove is stepping up to help workers.
People are out of work, knocked down by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 coronavirus. But there are plenty of bright spots.
Case in point, a fundraiser to help service workers in the Grove who are feeling the pain raised more than $10,000 in twelve hours and was closing in on $13,000 at the time of this posting. The goal is $25,000. The "Good for The Grove"
campaign puts money toward relief programs, including preparing meals every day for affected workers.
Sean Baltzell is leading the effort with Matt Leach and Mike Palermo of Takishima Records, and they've partnered with Stag Beer and others.
"It’s our duty to support our community and help our people," Baltzell says in a statement. He helps operate three businesses — Tower Classic Tattooing, Parlor arcade bar and Takashima — in the Grove, along with Taco Circus in the nearby Southwest Gardens neighborhood. "We want to be there for the service industry workers who make this neighborhood so vibrant and successful. If you enjoy The Grove in any capacity, now is the time to help
Nine restaurants are rotating to provide the meals. Here's the list:
- Takashima Records (4095 Chouteau Ave.)
- Taco Circus (4940 Southwest Ave.)
- Chao Baan (4087 Chouteau Ave. #5)
- Grace Meat + Three (4270 Manchester Ave.)
- Layla (4317 Manchester Ave.)
- Pie Guy Pizza (4189 Manchester Ave.)
- Rise Coffee (4176 Manchester Ave.)
- Seoul Taco (4099 Chouteau Ave.)
- Vincent van Doughnut (1072 Tower Grove Ave.)
Donations are tax deductible and will be collected by Park Central Development, a 501(c)(3) development corporation that has helped boost the Grove into what is a normally a buzzing bar, restaurant and residential district.
For help, the service workers must be qualified through their employer. Other businesses that want to help, should contact Matt Leach at matt@takashimarecords.com.
To contribute to the cause, go to www.goodforthegrove.org
