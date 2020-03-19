Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 19, 2020

St. Louis County Picks Mary Barton as New Chief

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge Lt. Col. Mary Barton - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Lt. Col. Mary Barton

St. Louis County police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Barton will be the department's new chief.

Barton, who has served for 41 years in St. Louis, will replace Col. Jon Belmar, who announced his retirement in February. The change in leadership will happen on May 1.

Barton was selected by the Board of Police Commissioners following a search process that included three town halls, where the public offered suggestions for what they wanted in a new chief. She'll be the department's ninth chief, and the first woman to hold the post.



"Lieutenant Colonel Barton is an experienced leader with a ‘clear vision’ of an equitable future for both the Department and the community we serve," Dr. Laurie Punch, member of the police commissioner, said in a news release.

Barton was selected over Deputy Chief Kenneth Gregory, Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Bader, Lieutenant Colonel Troy Doyle, Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Ludwig and Lieutenant Colonel Michael Busalaki.

She was hired by the department in October 1978 after graduating from Southwest Texas University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. In her four-plus decades she has worked her way up from patrol, serving as a longtime detective and has commanded the North County Precinct, and most recently was assigned to the West County Precinct.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Liquor Stores Deemed 'Essential' During Lockdown, Thank Christ Read More

  2. St. Louis City, County Issuing Orders to Stay Home Read More

  3. Illinois Weed Stores Still Open, Declared 'Essential Services' During Pandemic Read More

  4. St. Louis Food Bank Gets Generous Donation From Football Star Pierre Desir Read More

  5. Let Us Have Our Margaritas, Missouri Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation