St. Louis City, County Issuing Orders to Stay Home

St. Louis County and city want people to stay home.

✔️ Grocery store/pharmacy/essential needs

✔️ Carry out at bars & restaurants

✔️ Go to work for most businesses

✔️ Take a walk, exercise outside

✔️ Doctor appointments & other essential activities — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 21, 2020

Stay home. That's an order.St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced today new restrictions directing people to stay home with only limited exceptions."The new restrictions, which will take effect Monday, will ensure that residents can meet their basic needs and that essential services will still be provided," according to a joint news release. "The new restrictions will require people to stay at home when possible."People will still be able to go out to buy groceries, visit pharmacies and walk in public parks. But everyone is otherwise directed to stay put.The city and county have progressively restricted gatherings during the past ten days, starting with a 1,000-person cap on events in the city and then a 250-person limit in the county before both shifted to maximums of 50 and then ten people.As they've tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Page and Krewson have also closed restaurant dining rooms, a move that led dozens of places to offer delivery and curb-side pickup. It wasn't immediately clear if that would still be allowed under the new restrictions. (Update: In a Tweet, Krewson said takeout and curbside pickup with still be allowed.)Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a similar, statewide order on Friday restricting all but "essential" outings. That order, which closes most businesses, goes into effect at 5 p.m. today.There has been no statewide order in Missouri. In the news release from Krewson and Page, they say they made their decision after consulting with their counterparts in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties. Those counties are also considering additional restrictions, according to the release.As of this morning, there have been 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, including ten in St. Louis County and four in the city. A nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's hospital became the first person in the county, and third in the state, to die after testing positive for the virus. The nurse, 63-year-old Judy Wilson-Griffin, had underlying health conditions and had been sick for weeks and off work before she died on Friday, officials say.