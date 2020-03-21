St. Louis Food Bank Gets Generous Donation From Football Star Pierre Desir

click to enlarge
If St. Louis has a guardian angel, it is Pierre Desir. The Indianapolis Colts cornerback, who was born in Haiti but raised St. Louis since the age of four, is always looking for ways to show us love, and his help couldn’t come at a better time.
While stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak, Desir was thinking about how to be of service to his hometown. Inspired by a $1 million donation from the Colts owner
to Gleaners Food Bank earlier this week, Desir has pledged enough money to cover the cost of more than 20,000 meals for struggling St. Louis families.
The Indianapolis Star reports
that Desir’s deep love for the St. Louis community is what is behind this donation.
“I just want the community to know that even though I don’t live there year-round, that I still care for them,” Desir told the Indianapolis Star
. “I’ll do whatever I can to help.”
This isn’t the first time that Desir has made headlines for his kindness and generosity. He was recently in town for the dedication of a performance center he helped to fund at this former school, Francis Howell Central.
And earlier this year he was at Northview Elementary School
to wash the feet of young students before gifting them 500 new pairs of shoes as part of the Samaritan's Feet
program.
Whenever Pierre Desir steps in, St. Louis is a better, kinder place. We’re proud to call him ours.
