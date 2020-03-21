Email
Saturday, March 21, 2020

St. Louis Food Bank Gets Generous Donation From Football Star Pierre Desir

Posted By on Sat, Mar 21, 2020 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge He's going to keep food bank shelves stocked. - STAFFS LIVE / FLICKR


If St. Louis has a guardian angel, it is Pierre Desir. The Indianapolis Colts cornerback, who was born in Haiti but raised St. Louis since the age of four, is always looking for ways to show us love, and his help couldn’t come at a better time.

While stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak, Desir was thinking about how to be of service to his hometown. Inspired by a $1 million donation from the Colts owner to Gleaners Food Bank earlier this week, Desir has pledged enough money to cover the cost of more than 20,000 meals for struggling St. Louis families.



The Indianapolis Star reports that Desir’s deep love for the St. Louis community is what is behind this donation.

“I just want the community to know that even though I don’t live there year-round, that I still care for them,” Desir told the Indianapolis Star. “I’ll do whatever I can to help.”

This isn’t the first time that Desir has made headlines for his kindness and generosity. He was recently in town for the dedication of a performance center he helped to fund at this former school, Francis Howell Central.

And earlier this year he was at Northview Elementary School to wash the feet of young students before gifting them 500 new pairs of shoes as part of the Samaritan's Feet program.

Whenever Pierre Desir steps in, St. Louis is a better, kinder place. We’re proud to call him ours.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Riverfront Times has been keeping St. Louis informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Riverfront Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

