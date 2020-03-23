Email
Monday, March 23, 2020

Well, St. Louis Area Gun Stores Aren't Hurting For Business

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO FROM FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020
  • photo from Friday, March 20, 2020

Some people in the St. Louis area are making last-minute grocery store trips before we deal with the local version of a "shelter in place" command, but other people in town seem to be stocking up on deadlier supplies.

We’ve heard reports that gun stores and shooting ranges across the area have been packed to capacity over the past week, but we’ve been strictly self-isolating like good Americans so we hadn’t been out to check on the situation.

But a few days ago, a friend who lives in Ballwin sent us the picture above of the parking lot of The Range STL West (14803 Manchester Road, Ballwin; 636-220-1300). She said the lot had been even more crowded earlier in the week, with cars circling to try to find a place to park.



There has been a rush to purchase guns and to fortify ammunition supplies across the United States lately, and it appears that the St. Louis area is no exception. A recent NPR story quoted one gun shop owner as saying that gun sales have been up about 20 percent but that “ammunition sales have really skyrocketed between 400 percent to 500 percent.”

And a call to the gun shop pictured above revealed the current situation there. Their shooting range is now closed to the public, but they are serving many customers. They have limited entry to their showroom to ten people at a time, which means that people hoping to enter will have to line up outside. The store doesn’t currently have an updated list of inventory “due to inventory changing so rapidly.” They’re also limiting ammunition sales to one box per firearm purchase, so if you were hoping to just roll in and buy twenty boxes of bullets, you’re out of luck.

Be careful and stay smart out there, everybody.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
