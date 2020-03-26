An Interview With a Pandemic Price Gouger

click to enlarge PHOTO ILLUSTRATION VIA DANNY WICENTOWSKI

"I actually bought some masks back in 2014, because I was living in Chicago when the Ebola outbreak happened," she said. "I had a newborn son at the time, and they were gouging prices then, too. I ended up spending close to $1,000."



It was during that Ebola outbreak —



It was only fair, in her mind, to sell the masks back at the same price.



This is the other side of price gouging: While manufacturers and governments are slowly working to increase inventory of items like masks, it's the price gougers — like Jordan — who are frequently the last available gatekeepers for emergency supplies.



At the same time, what Jordan is doing potentially violates the law.



But unlike other states, Missouri's regulations don't specify an exact percentage or further define "substantially above." The issue comes down to the discretion of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. On Wednesday, his office



In an email to the RFT, Chris Nuelle, a spokesman with the Attorney General's Office, noted that price gouging is different from the " small price fluctuations" one expects to see due to the sudden flux in supply and demand.



"We’re really looking for the most egregious examples of profiteering or price gouging," Nuelle wrote. "We're really looking at huge markups on essential items, which typically come from third party sellers."



Third party sellers ... like Jordan.



Subjectively speaking, Jordan sounded like someone genuinely concerned with ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and its related shortages. She wasn't clearing out store shelves at 6 a.m. or holding out on hundreds of pounds of essential items. It's worth noting, though, that I can't corroborate Jordan's laudable decision to donate her spare masks, or her personal account about buying price-gouged masks in 2014 and now selling them for the same price. Mitigating factors aside, it's still price gouging.



"I’m still in it at the price point I purchased it from, and I still feel bad doing that," Jordan conceded, "But I have to make that money back somehow, and I donated as well, too. If I didn't do it, other people would."



Several days after our interview, Jordan's listing disappeared from Craigslist, one among many to vanish as site attempted to implement its own crackdown.



I reached back out to Jordan. In an email, she said that she decided to take the listings down a few days after our interview. She's now worried that "we are a few steps away" from martial law and a full national shutdown.



"I'm keeping the masks and giving some to my neighbours," she explained. "With everything going on, I'd rather have it for my community."

