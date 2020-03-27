Email
Friday, March 27, 2020

Humane Society Now Offering On-Demand Baby Goat Delivery

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 5:23 PM

You could get this little guy! - SCREENGRAB FROM LONGMEADOW RESCUE RANCH

If you’ve always wanted to bring home a cute little goat to love, the universe is speaking directly to you. The Humane Society of Missouri is offering to deliver a baby goat directly to your property so that you can have some companionship during these lonely times.

These sweet little guys not only make great pets, goats are also natural lawn mowers and will gladly do yard work with you this spring.

The goats currently live at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Missouri, and if you live within 25 miles of their location, the delivery is completely free.



There are seventeen baby goats available, and the adoption fees have been dropped to just $50, so why not get two so your little buddy can have a friend?

These cuties are already used to hanging out with humans, and they’re even skilled at helping you with your yoga practice.

If you have a hole in your heart that can only be filled by a baby goat, contact the Humane Society of Missouri or visit LongmeadowRescueRanch.org/adopt for more information.

The Humane Society is also offering curbside pickup if you’re down to adopt a new doggie, too. People interested in that program can find details at hsmo.org.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
